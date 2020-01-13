Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

2020 Oscar Nominations Announced

CBS 2 Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The nominees for best picture are: “Ford v. Ferrari”; “The Irishman”; “Jojo Rabbit”; “Joker”; “Little Women”; “Marriage Story”; “1917”; Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”; “Parasite.”
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Oscar Nominations Announced Today In LA

Oscar Nominations Announced Today In LA 00:24

 Oscar nominations will be unveiled this morning in Los Angeles for the 92nd Academy Awards.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations [Video]'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations

'Parasite' Makes History With Oscar Nominations It is the first South Korean film to compete in the Academy Award category. The black comedy is also the first flick from the country to receive a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:56Published

2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News [Video]2020 Oscar Nominations: The Biggest Snubs | THR News

While a number of Hollywood stars and entertainment industry insiders are celebrating after nominations for the 2020 Oscars were announced on Monday morning, other high-profile hopefuls had a..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm

A chart of Netflix's Oscar nominations each year since 2014 shows how it's taken the movie business by storm· Netflix scored its first Oscar nomination in 2014 for best documentary feature for "The Square." · Six years later, it's scored 24 nominations in 2020, more...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournalsBollywood LifeNPR

Netflix soars after nabbing the most 2020 Oscar nominations of any studio (NFLX)

Netflix soars after nabbing the most 2020 Oscar nominations of any studio (NFLX)· *Netflix stock traded as much as 3.5% Monday after the streaming company received more Oscar nominations than any other studio.* · *The company's films...
Business Insider Also reported by •bizjournalsWorldNewsSifyLainey GossipJapan TodayNPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.