Supreme Court rejects appeal in high-profile texting suicide case

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Michelle Carter is serving a 15-month sentence after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the 2014 death of her boyfriend, Conrad Roy III.
News video: Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide

Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide 00:54

 The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear the case of a woman convicted in her boyfriend's suicide.

WBZ News Update For January 13, 2020 [Video]WBZ News Update For January 13, 2020

Supreme Court Won’t Hear Texting Suicide Case; Fall River Mill Fire; Snow Next Weekend

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:54Published

Supreme Court Won't Take Up Appeal Of Michelle Carter In Boyfriend Suicide Case [Video]Supreme Court Won't Take Up Appeal Of Michelle Carter In Boyfriend Suicide Case

The Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal from Michelle Carter.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:30Published


Toyoking

Javier Barberan RT @CBSNews: Supreme Court rejects appeal in high-profile texting suicide case https://t.co/Wy2iJyKgiC https://t.co/3n9YlSP2qE 21 seconds ago

billybobblugg

BBB SCOTUS Rejects Appeal of Teen Girl Jailed for Texting Boyfriend Until He Killed Himself https://t.co/k1UL8cP5fa 32 seconds ago

dopplerdouglas

Steve Douglas https://t.co/MhxR2N6bpV | Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide case 2 minutes ago

TheyCallMeEronz

Rebels ⚪ RT @cixqo_: Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide case ⁦@TheyCallMeEronz⁩ u remember this case https://t.co/F9Hcsg3IX7 3 minutes ago

nola555

nolawade RT @boston25: Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide case https://t.co/5llsW4dj25 3 minutes ago

CBSNews

CBS News Supreme Court rejects appeal in high-profile texting suicide case https://t.co/Wy2iJyKgiC https://t.co/3n9YlSP2qE 6 minutes ago

Smittyd77

Michael D Smith Supreme Court rejects appeal in texting suicide case https://t.co/zttjGiDlSb 9 minutes ago

GulfTimes_QATAR

Gulf-Times US Supreme Court rejects woman's appeal in teen texting suicide case #MichelleCarter #ConradRoy https://t.co/tQoOCqcrMj 10 minutes ago

