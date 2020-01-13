Global  

Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race

FT.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
New Jersey senator becomes latest Democratic minority candidate to suspend campaign
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Cory Booker Exits 2020 Race

Cory Booker Exits 2020 Race 00:34

 Cory Booker has exited the 2020 race.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Bid [Video]Cory Booker Ends 2020 Presidential Bid

Failing to qualify for the next presidential debate, Sen. Cory Booker announced Monday that he will end his campaign.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:26Published

Senator Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Campaign [Video]Senator Cory Booker Suspends Presidential Campaign

Cory Booker announced Monday that he is ending his presidential run after he failed to qualify for the January Democratic debate.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Cory Booker Drops Out of Presidential Race

Senator Cory Booker announced the suspension of  his presidential campaign on Twitter Monday. Booker tweeted a video announcing his suspension, with the...
Mediaite Also reported by •CBC.caSeattle TimesCBS 2USATODAY.comReutersReuters IndiaBBC NewsNPR

Cory Booker Defends Elizabeth Warren From Internet Mockery of Her Dance Moves

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) defended fellow 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) on Thursday after her on-stage dance moves became the...
Mediaite Also reported by •NPR

