Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Gothamist Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential RaceThe NJ Senator said he did not have the funds to continue his campaign. [ more › ]
News video: Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race

Cory Booker Drops Out Of The Presidential Race 00:43

 Booker said his campaign had reached the point where it needs &quot;more money to scale up and continue building a campaign that can win.&quot;

Cory Booker ends presidential campaign [Video]Cory Booker ends presidential campaign

Cory Booker announced that he's suspending his campaign. In an email to supporters, the New Jersey senator wrote he doesn't have the money to build a campaign that can win.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:21Published

New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race [Video]New Jersey Se. Cory Booker Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Booker says he does not have the money to build a campaign to win.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:43Published


US Senator Cory Booker quits presidential race

Washington, Jan 14 (IANS) US Senator Cory Booker has dropped out of the 2020 presidential race, acknowledging that he has failed to build the support needed to...
Sify Also reported by •WorldNewsJust JaredSeattle TimesCBS 2USATODAY.comBBC NewsReutersReuters India

garylphoto

Gary RT @cjdtwit: CORY BOOKER DROPS OUT OF PRESIDENTIAL RACE! Now the whining starts on how UN-diverse the remaining candidates are! Can't the… 2 seconds ago

D_Technichan

D'Tech Now go ahead & endorse Bernie ya fuck! https://t.co/2RUwv5qahG 14 seconds ago

LbMoult

Is American Media On America’s side🤔 RT @LisaMei62: Another one bites the dust. Nervous about those Jussie Smollett emails being examined by investigators perhaps? https://t.c… 18 seconds ago

ocean8wl

Sky white RT @RealWayneRoot: Clearly, Democrats are racist. They just don’t like people of color, brown-skinned people. Democrat race is ALL WHITE. h… 38 seconds ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Cory Booker Drops Out Of Presidential Race https://t.co/UgAB9ovOD8 56 seconds ago

magausa12345

Aurelius RT @WashTimes: Cory Booker drops out of presidential race. https://t.co/QkKrzhp2c6 1 minute ago

CodyMcCoyUSMC

Cody McCoy RT @GeorgiaLogCabin: Booker [D-NJ] blames donors, debates, impeachment https://t.co/zO9O03S65V 1 minute ago

chrispilz

Chris PIlz Democrat Cory Booker drops out of 2020 presidential race https://t.co/miFBy9MdnR 1 minute ago

