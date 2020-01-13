Global  

Miami Super Bowl organizers kick-off Python Bowl in Everglades

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Miami’s Super Bowl Host Committee has announced the kick-off of the Python Bowl to hunt the invasive snake and Everglades menace.
News video: Annual Florida Python Challenge Kicks Off Friday

 The 10 ten day event will begin with the 2020 Python Bowl kick off event at Markham Park in Sunrise.

The 2020 Florida Python Challenge Gets Underway. [Video]The 2020 Florida Python Challenge Gets Underway.

Florida's annual Python Challenge got underway Friday. For the next ten days, snake hunters of all ages and experience will be roaming through the Everglades in search of Burmese pythons. The snake is..

Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl Underway [Video]Florida Python Challenge 2020 Python Bowl Underway

The ten day event will have snake hunters of all ages and experience roaming through the Everglades in search of Burmese pythons.

Miami Super Bowl organizers bring death to Burmese pythons

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Miami’s upcoming Super Bowl will mean death for dozens of invasive Burmese pythons in the Everglades — and wildlife officials say...
Seattle Times

Miami Super Bowl organizers bring death to Burmese pythons

Miami Super Bowl organizers bring death to Burmese pythonsMiami's Super Bowl means death for some of Florida's Burmese pythons — and that's a good thing
FOX Sports

