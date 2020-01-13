Florida Political Committee Raises $4.8 Million In December For Recreational Marijuana
Monday, 13 January 2020 () Hurrying to submit enough petition signatures to get on the November ballot, a political committee raised more than $4.8 million in December for a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana use.
The chances of recreational marijuana to Florida voters have fizzled for 2020. But hours after the announcement, local Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) just filed a similar bill that would give lawmakers control of the issue. Story: http://bit.ly/30t3uQF
