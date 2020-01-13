Global  

Florida Political Committee Raises $4.8 Million In December For Recreational Marijuana

cbs4.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Hurrying to submit enough petition signatures to get on the November ballot, a political committee raised more than $4.8 million in December for a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow recreational marijuana use.
News video: Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot

Recreational marijuana won't make 2020 Florida ballot 00:44

 The chances of recreational marijuana to Florida voters have fizzled for 2020. But hours after the announcement, local Senator Jeff Brandes (R-St. Petersburg) just filed a similar bill that would give lawmakers control of the issue. Story: http://bit.ly/30t3uQF

