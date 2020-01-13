Global  

Queen Elizabeth II Responds To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Decision With Message Of Support

Daily Caller Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
'My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family'
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting 01:19

 Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step back from royal duties. Emer McCarthy reports.

England's Queen Elizabeth II says the royal family has agreed on a "period of transition" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

It seems as though times are changing for the Royal Family, and the world has so many questions! What does this all mean? What's next? How is everybody handling this situation? We brought in an expert..

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are winning over Queen Elizabeth -- immediately following the family summit, Her Majesty now says she supports them stepping away...
Queen Elizabeth‘s Deputy Communications Secretary has released a statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are stepping away from...
