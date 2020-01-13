Global  

Astros manager AJ Hinch, GM banned for 2020 season for sign-stealing

Denver Post Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Houston manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended for the entire season Monday and the team was fined $5 million for sign-stealing by the team in 2017 and 2018 season.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Astros manager AJ Hinch and GM Leff Luhnow suspended for 2020 for sign stealing

Astros also fined $5 million and lose first- and second-round draft picks
MLB finds Astros guilty of sign stealing, GM and manager banned for a year

The Houston Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended without pay for a year.
