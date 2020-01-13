Global  

Winter weather hits Seattle as Northwest storm brings 'treacherous' travel impacts, power outages

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Thousands of residents across the Pacific Northwest were without power on Monday after a storm system brought heavy snow to the region, part of an active stretch of weather over the next couple of days.
News video: Preventing power outages in West Allis

Preventing power outages in West Allis 01:32

 WE Energies says it is adding workers so they'll be ready to deal with any potential outages that could come with this weekend's winter weather.

Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to Vancouver, Canada [Video]Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to Vancouver, Canada

Heavy snowfall hit the Greater Vancouver area, Canada over the weekend. Footage filmed on Sunday (January 12) shows buses at a standstill due to icy conditions.

Freezing Drizzle May Mean Treacherous Travel [Video]Freezing Drizzle May Mean Treacherous Travel

CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your forecast for 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

U.S. winter storms cause nine deaths, flight cancelations, power outages

At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter...
Reuters

U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, flight cancelations, power outages

At least 10 people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter storm...
Reuters


