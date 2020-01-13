Winter weather hits Seattle as Northwest storm brings 'treacherous' travel impacts, power outages

Thousands of residents across the Pacific Northwest were without power on Monday after a storm system brought heavy snow to the region, part of an active stretch of weather over the next couple of days.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Winter storm brings heavy snowfall to Vancouver, Canada Heavy snowfall hit the Greater Vancouver area, Canada over the weekend. Footage filmed on Sunday (January 12) shows buses at a standstill due to icy conditions. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published 7 hours ago Freezing Drizzle May Mean Treacherous Travel CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis has your forecast for 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 03:16Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources U.S. winter storms cause nine deaths, flight cancelations, power outages At least nine people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter...

Reuters 2 days ago



U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, flight cancelations, power outages At least 10 people died, more than 1,000 flights were canceled and hundreds of thousands were without power in five states on Saturday as a massive winter storm...

Reuters 2 days ago





Tweets about this