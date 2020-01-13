Global  

1 child dead, 1 missing after they were swept out to sea along Oregon Coast

Seattle Times Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The family had been watching super-high "king tides" when a father and 2 kids were washed out to sea. The man was rescued and is recovering. One child's body was found; the other was not.
News video: Boy Missing, Sister Dies After Family Swept Out to Sea by Wave in Oregon

Boy Missing, Sister Dies After Family Swept Out to Sea by Wave in Oregon 00:36

 A 7-year-old girl is dead and her 4-year-old brother remains missing after they were swept out into the ocean by a wave, along with their father. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

Girl dead, boy missing after wave sweeps family out to sea on Oregon coast

The incident occurred Saturday at Falcon Cove, near the Clatsop and Tillamook county line, when a man and his children were swept up by a wave.
USATODAY.com

News24.com | Child found dead at Paris airport in undercarriage of plane from Ivory Coast: source

A child aged around 10 was found dead Wednesday at a Paris airport in the undercarriage of a plane that had come from the Ivory Coast city of Abidjan, a source...
News24


DeLeon_Times

John de Leon 'It was tragic, just absolutely tragic': A witness recalls the panic after two children swept to sea in Oregon https://t.co/k0Tb0ACVqY 25 minutes ago

WFTV

WFTV Channel 9 1 child dead, another missing after strong wave sweeps 3 off #Oregon coast | Details: https://t.co/lhGNTeCHJw https://t.co/M1aldmM0EA 50 minutes ago

okallamerican

All American Auto One child dead, one missing in Oregon after being swept out to sea with their father https://t.co/kuJRKxzpg0 2 hours ago

chandler_adams

C Biscuit Tragedy strikes without notice. We knew both children. Our daughter & the girl were preschool friends. They attend… https://t.co/2mcYLx6dF8 2 hours ago

komonewsradio

KOMO Newsradio One child is dead and another is still missing after a Portland family was swept out to sea Saturday #KOMONews https://t.co/bVhW6ri0g0 3 hours ago

KTVL

News 10 One child is dead and another is still missing after a Portland family was swept out to sea Saturday.… https://t.co/VNkg37XBoP 4 hours ago

sanccie26

danielmurray This is the definition of tragedy. I cannot imagine enduring this kind of loss. Father identified, 7-year-old girl… https://t.co/HEQkwG1kaJ 5 hours ago

swirlinglake

jackie carolle Oregon: One child dead, one missing, after being swept out to sea with their father https://t.co/zOwEQsCyhm 6 hours ago

