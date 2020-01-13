Global  

Wisconsin judge holds officials in contempt for defying voter purge

CBS News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
A Wisconsin judge found the state's elections commission and its members in contempt after he ordered the state in December to immediately remove 209,000 voters from its rolls.
