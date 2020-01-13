Global  

Ex-Treasury Department Official Pleads Guilty To Leaking Trump Associates’ Financial Documents To BuzzFeed

Daily Caller Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Natalie Mayflower Sours Edwards was top official at FinCEN.
Ex-US Treasury official pleads guilty to leaking financial documents linked to Russia probe

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): A former US Treasury Department adviser pleaded guilty in a federal court on Monday to conspiracy for disclosing sensitive...
Sify

Ex-Treasury employee pleads guilty to leaking Trump team info, after dramatic bust with flash drive in hand

A former top Treasury Department official pleaded guilty Monday to conspiracy for leaking confidential banking reports associated with members of the Trump...
FOXNews.com

