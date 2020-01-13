Pearl Jam announces new album, tour

Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Pearl Jam, the iconic Seattle music group that helped put the region's music on the map in the 1990s, has announced a new album and tour -- but there are no stops as of now for the Seattle area.



The band tweeted information about the upcoming tour and its eleventh album, which will be named "Gigaton", Monday morning before also posting additional details about the new project on PearlJam.com. 👓 View full article

