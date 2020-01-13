Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Pearl Jam announces new album, tour

SeattlePI.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Pearl Jam, the iconic Seattle music group that helped put the region's music on the map in the 1990s, has announced a new album and tour -- but there are no stops as of now for the Seattle area.

The band tweeted information about the upcoming tour and its eleventh album, which will be named "Gigaton", Monday morning before also posting additional details about the new project on PearlJam.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Pearl Jam To Play In Baltimore In Spring 2020

Pearl Jam To Play In Baltimore In Spring 2020 00:20

 Pearl Jam announced a new tour Monday and Baltimore will be among the stops. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Killers tease new tracklist for new album [Video]The Killers tease new tracklist for new album

The Killers have teased a new tracklist for their upcoming album 'Imploding the Mirage'. The rock band announced in October they will be releasing a new album, when they first teased fans with a list..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:13Published

Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour [Video]Justin Bieber Announces New Album And A 2020 Tour

Justin Bieber just gave his fans the best holiday gift! New music, a tour, and a docuseries.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Pearl Jam announce new album, tour with 4 shows in Canada

Pearl Jam will release their highly anticipated 11th studio album, dubbed "Gigaton," on March 27 as the Seattle rockers get set to hit the road for a massive...
CTV News

Pearl Jam Announces New Album 'Gigaton,' Spring Tour: See Live Dates

After an eight-year lull, Pearl Jam will release their much-anticipated eleventh studio album Gigaton on Monkeywrench Records/...
Billboard.com


Tweets about this

ralphieaversa

Ralphie Aversa Big music news today! @PearlJam is back with a new album and tour. #Gigaton #EntertainThis @USATODAY https://t.co/j9y85Rc4hj 1 minute ago

findtickets2day

Find Tickets Today Pearl Jam Announces North American Tour, New Album - Pollstar: https://t.co/Vnglmg9ndF 8 minutes ago

MyahMcTear

🄼🅈🄰🄷 🄼🄲🅃🄴🄰🅁 #PearlJam announces release of 'Gigaton' album and tour... Fans of Pearl Jam can stop waiting on a new album —  th… https://t.co/qjGFt4FR77 12 minutes ago

Motobec810

Michael Gigandet Pearl Jam Announces Album, Gigaton, and North American Spring Tour Dates @ThatEricAlper #music https://t.co/VqujItqTMC 13 minutes ago

mcobweb

Mila F. Webb RT @seattlepi: There are no stops as of now for the Seattle area. https://t.co/4nBslZNe46 13 minutes ago

alicia_artist

Iris Alicia Stelar RT @ThatEricAlper: Pearl Jam Announces Album, Gigaton, and North American Spring Tour Dates. Pearl Jam has decided that tickets will be mob… 15 minutes ago

HalifaxBigDog

David Johnston RT @Variety: Pearl Jam Announces First Album in Seven Years, Along With North American Tour https://t.co/igkhjdfZXG 16 minutes ago

seattlepi

SeattlePI There are no stops as of now for the Seattle area. https://t.co/4nBslZNe46 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.