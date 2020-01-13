Jersey City kosher market shooters planned attack for months, investigators reveal

The two people who fatally shot a police officer then killed three people at a kosher grocery in Jersey City planned an assault for some time and were equipped to cause greater destruction, authorities said Monday.



