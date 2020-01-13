Global  

Jersey City kosher market shooters planned attack for months, investigators reveal

FOXNews.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The two people who fatally shot a police officer then killed three people at a kosher grocery in Jersey City planned an assault for some time and were equipped to cause greater destruction, authorities said Monday.
News video: Jersey City Shooting: Authorities Update On Investigation Into Pair's Deadly Rampage

Jersey City Shooting: Authorities Update On Investigation Into Pair's Deadly Rampage 02:11

 Authorities say the two shooters had plans for more attacks. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Five stabbed at rabbi's home during Hanukkah celebration

A knifeman attacked a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi's home north of New York City late on Saturday, stabbing and injuring five people before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

Chanukah Mural Begins The Healing After Jersey City Shooting

CBS2's Dave Carlin has the latest on the Chanukah mural in Jersey City, painted days after a deadly shooting at a kosher market.

New Jersey kosher market shooters planned another attack, possibly on Jews: prosecutor

The two people who carried out a fatal gun rampage at a kosher grocery store in northern New Jersey last month were planning another attack and may have targeted...
Reuters

New Jersey kosher market shooters planned another attack, possibly on Jews - prosecutor

The two people who carried out a fatal gun rampage at a kosher grocery store in northern New Jersey last month were planning another attack and may have targeted...
Reuters India

