Houston Astros hit with penalties over sign stealing

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Major League Baseball hit the Houston Astros with harsh penalties for illegally using technology to gain an edge, stealing secret pitching signals used by opposing teams. Mark Strassmann has the latest.
News video: Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal

Astros Fire Manager AJ Hinch, General Manager Jeff Luhnow After Electronic Sign-Stealing Scandal 00:48

 Houston Astros owner Jim Crane has fired manager A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow In the wake of Major League Baseball’s investigation into electronic sign-stealing. Katie Johnston reports.

Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing [Video]Houston Astros Fire GM And Manager For Sign-Stealing

Both managers were fired for their involvement in a cheating scandal during the Astros&apos; 2017 championship season.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:28Published

Yankees sign Gerrit Cole in record-setting deal [Video]Yankees sign Gerrit Cole in record-setting deal

Former Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees have agreed to a record deal, giving the 29-year-old the highest yearly salary in baseball. Chris Dignam has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published


With spotlight on Astros' punishment, a look at some of the most notable sanctions for cheating in sports

MLB levied harsh penalties on the Houston Astros. From the Black Sox scandal to Deflategate penalties, here are some other notable sports punishments.
USATODAY.com

Update on the latest in sports:

ASTROS-SIGN STEALING Astros fire manager and GM after suspensions for sign-stealing HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have fired manager AJ Hinch and general...
Seattle Times

