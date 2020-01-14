|
Mueller probe witness pleads guilty to child sex trafficking
|
|
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nader, a top adviser to the United Arab Emirates, pleaded guilty to bringing a 14-year-old boy into the U.S. for sex.
|
|
|
