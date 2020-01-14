Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Mueller probe witness pleads guilty to child sex trafficking

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Nader, a top adviser to the United Arab Emirates, pleaded guilty to bringing a 14-year-old boy into the U.S. for sex.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: George Nader, Key Mueller Witness, Pleads Guilty To Charges

George Nader, Key Mueller Witness, Pleads Guilty To Charges 00:31

 George Nader, who served as a key witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference with the 2016 election, has pleaded guilty.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Child Luring In New Jersey [Video]Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty To Child Luring In New Jersey

A man has pleaded guilty to charges of child luring and endangerment after driving to New Jersey from Pennsylvania with the intent to have sex with a 14-year-old. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:29Published

Carroll County Man Found Guilty Of Child Sex Abuse [Video]Carroll County Man Found Guilty Of Child Sex Abuse

A Carroll County man was found guilty Thursday of child sex abuse following a three-day jury trial. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:18Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Mueller probe witness pleads guilty on child sex charges

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation will serve at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to...
Seattle Times

Mueller probe witness considers child sex trafficking plea

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A key witness in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation is expected to plead guilty to charges of child sex trafficking and...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

JonnieSmalls

Eagle of the Storm RT @love4thegameAK: Star Witness in Mueller Probe Accused of Funneling Money to Hillary Clinton Pleads Guilty to Child Sex/Porn Charges htt… 9 seconds ago

DaleneKurtis

Dalene Kurtis RT @TheSharpEdge1: Mueller Probe witness, George Nader, pleads guilty to child***trafficking of a 14 yr old boy & CP of infants & toddler… 9 seconds ago

kd84678754

kd RT @paul_serran: This 'upstanding' gentleman, key Mueller witness, admitted Monday to bringing a 14-year-old boy to the United States for s… 11 seconds ago

shepherd7777

Shepherd7777⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Do_Or_Do_Notty: George Nader, a key witness in the special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 election, admitted Monday… 13 seconds ago

MAGAJedi1745

🙏🏼2020 is #TheGreatAwakening RT @superyayadize: Well well well— George Nader, key witness in Mueller probe, pleads guilty to child***charges - The Washington Post htt… 16 seconds ago

ScienceMilk

270 is All That Matters RT @WordswithSteph: George Nader pleads guilty to child***trafficking charges. Nader now faces 10+ years in a U.S. prison. Nader is yet… 21 seconds ago

lakeishahall

@Babydoll RT @ScottMStedman: BREAKING: George Nader pleads guilty to child pornography charges. Will get a decade + in jail. Big ramifications for on… 21 seconds ago

M_Seb26

sebas RT @rachelweinerwp: George Nader pleads guilty to possessing child porn and transporting a minor for sexual purposes; will get a sentence o… 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.