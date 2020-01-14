Global  

St. Louis prosecutor sues city, police union, alleging racist ‘conspiracy’ to force her from office

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday over what she claims was a racist conspiracy by city officials and the local police union to remove her from office.
You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Recent related news from verified sources

St. Louis Prosecutor Sues City And Police Union, Citing Racist Conspiracy

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is suing the city, saying there's a racist conspiracy to stop her from enacting reforms. But others point to her...
NPR

Black prosecutors back Gardner, say they’ve faced resistance

ST. LOUIS (AP) — One day after St. Louis’ top prosecutor filed a federal lawsuit alleging a concerted and racist conspiracy to push her out of office, other...
Seattle Times


