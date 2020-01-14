Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Will snow come before return to 'rain,' 'drizzle' and 'showers'?

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Our long range weather forecast, into next week, is made up of three familiar words: "Rain," "drizzle" and "showers."

If the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, want to hole up in these parts -- they spent Christmas on Vancouver -- they will need to learn the differences.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast [Video]NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

Today was the coldest day on 3 weeks . In other words it will actually feel like January.....but much warmer weather returns tomorrow!! Tonight, with cloudy skies & southerly winds our temperatures..

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 04:02Published

Snow and drizzle tonight [Video]Snow and drizzle tonight

A few snow showers and drizzle will be moving through Metro Detroit tonight. 7 First Alert meteorologist Mike Taylor has the latest.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:52Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Suffernyouthlax

Suffern Youth Lax RT @RyeLacrosse: PLL Atlas assistant coach Ric Beardsley will be doing a Defensive Clinic at the Rye HS turf again this Saturday 1/18 from… 29 minutes ago

KadenMatsen

Kaden Matsen RT @RogerTheShrubb6: . @EdmondsSchools will finals be rescheduled? I feel as though it is unfair for students to come back after multiple s… 1 hour ago

RogerTheShrubb6

RogerTheShrubber . @EdmondsSchools will finals be rescheduled? I feel as though it is unfair for students to come back after multipl… https://t.co/jtyRzbnXho 1 hour ago

FortsFerryES

Forts Ferry Elementary School Get out of the house before the snow storm arrives! Forts Ferry is having MOVIE NIGHT this Friday January 17th.… https://t.co/z1GNQvaeAb 4 hours ago

myweatherbuzz

Weather Buzz Light snow will make it's way into the metro overnight lasting into Wednesday AM before the temps drop to single di… https://t.co/IBurB1bDMV 18 hours ago

NicolasIveson

Nicolas Iveson @Surrey_Schools Come on man, it's not like this where will be getting any better it's going to get more icy and col… https://t.co/abePLiJ8YV 19 hours ago

RedemptionsNear

Truther7 I’m just so ecstatic that my taxed dollars will be helping their security detail in my beautiful Country that’s bei… https://t.co/A1JuVZJC1z 19 hours ago

RyeLacrosse

Rye Lacrosse PLL Atlas assistant coach Ric Beardsley will be doing a Defensive Clinic at the Rye HS turf again this Saturday 1/1… https://t.co/hp83hIWRTR 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.