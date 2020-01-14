Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A federal judge in New York ruled that a large cache of never before seen files related to a long-settled defamation case involving the late and disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell would not be released to the public because they are not subject to the presumption of public access. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Judge Allows Lawsuit Alleging Pittsburgh Diocese Created Public Nuisance [Video]Judge Allows Lawsuit Alleging Pittsburgh Diocese Created Public Nuisance

A judge has allowed a lawsuit to move forward alleging the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese created a public nuisance; KDKA's Lisa Washington reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:24Published

Testimony in Epstein case to stay sealed [Video]Testimony in Epstein case to stay sealed

A new for state prosecutors looking into possible wrongdoing in the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:46Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Epstein’s Alleged Madam Ghislaine Maxwell Hired Former Navy SEALs Amid Death Threats – Report


RIA Nov.

Ghislaine Maxwell, British socialite accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly hides in Israel

Epstein, the Jewish millionaire financier facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly abusing dozens of minor girls, hanged himself in his New York City jail...
Haaretz


Tweets about this

Lovingriver

K. A. Kelley 🆘 RT @KlasfeldReports: NEW: A federal judge just ruled that a large trove of Jeffrey Epstein-related files —specifically, motions and assoc… 12 minutes ago

mrsbumble97

Ruby 🇺🇸 RT @DrNealHouston: FYI: Jeffrey Epstein Case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell..🤔… 19 minutes ago

juliusvega_1981

Phettuccine RT @Armyvetgrl1: Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell https://t.… 37 minutes ago

hgpvt19

neosez Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine MaxwellA fe… https://t.co/8CKacuf83e 47 minutes ago

JackieMcReath1

FREEDOM⭐⭐⭐ Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell https://t.co/4OptI7ljGA 49 minutes ago

JohnCunliffe18

Humble Truth seeking wizwoz RT @Inevitable_ET: https://t.co/lVQtzkzz9x A federal judge just ruled that a large trove of Jeffrey Epstein-related files —specifically, m… 49 minutes ago

DaysQf

DaysQfThunder RT @HmssGenflynn: Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell https://… 54 minutes ago

weareqteam17

QBaby Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell https://t.co/rJTWaV97jp 56 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.