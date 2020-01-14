Global  

Conception fire: Family of dead crew member sues California boat owners claiming they knew vessel was unsafe

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The family of a deceased crew member who perished on a diving boat that caught fire on Labor Day off the coast of southern California, killing 34 people, is suing the owners of the boat claiming they knew the vessel was unsafe and lacked adequate smoke detectors and fire equipment on board. 
Credit: CBS2 LA
News video: Lawsuits Filed On Behalf Of 4 Dive Boat Fire Victims

Lawsuits Filed On Behalf Of 4 Dive Boat Fire Victims 00:20

 The families want to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again. Suzanne Marques reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Five Alaskan Fishermen Presumed Dead In New Years Eve Fishing Accident [Video]Five Alaskan Fishermen Presumed Dead In New Years Eve Fishing Accident

Five commercial fishermen lost at sea in the Gulf of Alaska are presumed dead. According to Reuters, the crabbing vessel capsized and sank on New Year’s Eve. Search-and-rescue operations were..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34

Family forced to shelter on boat for more than 10 hours as wildfires sweep through Australian town of Mallacoota  [Video]Family forced to shelter on boat for more than 10 hours as wildfires sweep through Australian town of Mallacoota 

A family of nine was forced to shelter on a boat as wildfires swept through the town of Mallacoota, Australia on Tuesday (December 31).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:23


Recent related news from verified sources

Family of crew member who died in boat fire sues boat operator

Crew member Alexandra Kurtz and all 33 passengers died in the fire.
CBS News

All six crew members were asleep before deadly dive boat fire, NTSB report says

New information about the deadly dive boat fire in California raises concerns about whether the crew broke any laws. The wreckage of the boat, Conception, was...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

