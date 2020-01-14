Conception fire: Family of dead crew member sues California boat owners claiming they knew vessel was unsafe
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () The family of a deceased crew member who perished on a diving boat that caught fire on Labor Day off the coast of southern California, killing 34 people, is suing the owners of the boat claiming they knew the vessel was unsafe and lacked adequate smoke detectors and fire equipment on board.
New information about the deadly dive boat fire in California raises concerns about whether the crew broke any laws. The wreckage of the boat, Conception, was... CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times
