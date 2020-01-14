Global  

Hollywood Police Severs Ties With Antonio Brown Following Outburst Toward Officers

cbs4.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has done good things in the community over the years. But after a run-in with police Monday morning, one department says it's had enough.
News video: Police Called Out To Antonio Brown's Hollywood Home Following Domestic Incident

Police Called Out To Antonio Brown's Hollywood Home Following Domestic Incident 00:50

 Brown recorded the encounter on his phone and posted it on Instagram. Hollywood PD said no crime was committed.

‘[Expletive] The NFL, This Is Real Life,’ Antonio Brown Involved In Another Domestic Dispute In Florida [Video]‘[Expletive] The NFL, This Is Real Life,’ Antonio Brown Involved In Another Domestic Dispute In Florida

Another week has started, meaning another Antonio Brown situation is already underway. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:26Published


Hollywood Police Called To Antonio Brown’s Home Over Domestic Incident

Police were sent to Antonio Brown's home Monday morning involving an incident with the mother of his children.
cbs4.com

Antonio Brown Throws 'Bag of Dicks' at Baby Mama In Police Showdown

Another bizarre police incident at Antonio Brown's Florida home -- this time, cops responded after a dispute with his baby mama ... and it turned VERY nasty....
TMZ.com


