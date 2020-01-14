Hollywood Police Severs Ties With Antonio Brown Following Outburst Toward Officers

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has done good things in the community over the years. But after a run-in with police Monday morning, one department says it's had enough.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources ‘[Expletive] The NFL, This Is Real Life,’ Antonio Brown Involved In Another Domestic Dispute In Florida Another week has started, meaning another Antonio Brown situation is already underway. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:26Published 9 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hollywood Police Called To Antonio Brown’s Home Over Domestic Incident Police were sent to Antonio Brown's home Monday morning involving an incident with the mother of his children.

cbs4.com 8 hours ago



Antonio Brown Throws 'Bag of Dicks' at Baby Mama In Police Showdown Another bizarre police incident at Antonio Brown's Florida home -- this time, cops responded after a dispute with his baby mama ... and it turned VERY nasty....

TMZ.com 12 hours ago





Tweets about this