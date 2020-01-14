16-year-old suspect arrested in shooting of five people at Aurora apartment complex over the weekend

A teenage suspect has been arrested in the shooting of five people at an Aurora apartment complex

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources 5 People Hurt In Apartment Fire In Bath Beach, Brooklyn Investigators say the fire broke out on the first floor of an apartment building on Benson Avenue in the Bath Beach section around 9 a.m. Five people were hurt, two seriously. CBS2's Chris Wragge.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:21Published 10 hours ago 5 people, including 3 juveniles, wounded in Aurora shooting, police say Five people, including three juveniles, were wounded in a shooting at an Aurora apartment overnight, police said. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:19Published 21 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Suspect killed, 2 SWAT officers injured in Indiana shootout GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police fatally shot a suspect Monday after he opened fire and injured two members of a SWAT team who stormed a Gary, Indiana, apartment...

Seattle Times 2 hours ago



5 shot at Colorado apartment complex, manhunt for gunman underway Five people were shot at an apartment complex in Colorado and a manhunt was underway for the gunman, Aurora police said Sunday.

USATODAY.com 2 days ago





Tweets about this