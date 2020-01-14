Global  

16-year-old suspect arrested in shooting of five people at Aurora apartment complex over the weekend

Denver Post Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A teenage suspect has been arrested in the shooting of five people at an Aurora apartment complex
News video: Shooting At Aurora Apartment Injures 5 People, Including 3 Children

Shooting At Aurora Apartment Injures 5 People, Including 3 Children 00:32

 Five people, including three children, were shot at an Aurora apartment complex late Saturday night.

Recent related news from verified sources

Suspect killed, 2 SWAT officers injured in Indiana shootout

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Police fatally shot a suspect Monday after he opened fire and injured two members of a SWAT team who stormed a Gary, Indiana, apartment...
Seattle Times

5 shot at Colorado apartment complex, manhunt for gunman underway

Five people were shot at an apartment complex in Colorado and a manhunt was underway for the gunman, Aurora police said Sunday.  
USATODAY.com


