Kentucky coal miners block train carrying coal shipment, claim they're owed pay

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
A group of Kentucky coal miners and their families on Monday stood on top of railroad tracks and blocked a train carrying a large shipment of coal from leaving a mine after claiming they were never paid for almost a month’s worth of work, according to reports.
