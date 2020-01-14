Cory Booker on lack of debate diversity: "I am very concerned"
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () Cory Booker suspended his campaign for president this week, dropping the number of Democratic candidates for president down to 12. Tuesday, Booker joined "CBS This Morning" answering questions about the lack of diversity among the remaining candidates, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders' war of words, and the state of discourse in the country.
U.S. Senator Cory Booker, an African-American candidate who had bemoaned the increasing lack of diversity in the Democratic presidential field, ended his White House campaign on Monday. Zachary Goelman reports.