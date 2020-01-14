Vince Vaughn chats with the Trumps at title game

Funky G RT @BreitbartNews: Leftists are furious that Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn had the audacity to speak with President Trump and First Lady Mel… 6 minutes ago Patriotify: The social network built by America. Watch: Vince Vaughn Chats with President Trump and Melania at LSU-Clemson Football Game | Breitbart https://t.co/ve6Vik4GJJ 10 minutes ago Great AM RT @beermanTom: #FakeNews People magazine has to remind us "Amid impeachment" as #Trump enjoys thunderous applause and chats with Vince Vau… 11 minutes ago Lew Oliphant 💩Progressives are condemning actor Vince Vaughn for talking with and shaking hands with the President of the United… https://t.co/4iu4wdbW8N 13 minutes ago Clint M RT @mgrant76308: Leftists are furious that Hollywood actor Vince Vaughn had the audacity to speak with President Trump and First Lady Melan… 15 minutes ago