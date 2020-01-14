Global  

Group challenges Space Force's use of Bible in swearing-in ceremony

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
An anti-religious group is upset the newly formed Space Force is using a Bible for swearing in the first chief of space operations.
Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force [Video]Elon Musk Sends Two-Word Tweet Welcoming Space Force

President Donald Trump recently singed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2020, which launches Space Force. Space Force, will be part of the Air Force Department, is the first new military..

Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere? [Video]Can we solve the mysteries of Earth's atmosphere?

Earth’s atmosphere still holds many secrets for science, but with the latest satellite launches and long-running observations from the ground, we are now gathering far more and better quality data..

Religious freedom group outraged over Space Force Bible blessing

"Military commanders are NOT ever 'sworn in' to their positions let alone with the usage of a Christian bible or other book of faith," the Military Religious...
CBS News

Gen. Raymond sworn in as Chief of Space Operations

Vice President Mike Pence officiated over the swearing in ceremony Tuesday of the first ever Chief of Space Operations for the new U.S. Space Force, Gen. John...
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPR

