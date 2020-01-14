Final four teams to battle for Super Bowl spot in NFL playoffs
Tuesday, 14 January 2020 () In this week's edition of Tuesday Morning Quarterback, James Brown, a CBS News special correspondent and the host of "The NFL Today," joined CBSN to discuss the final four teams left standing in the NFL playoffs. JB also breaks down the LSU win in the NCAA football championship. He also took a look at the MLB commissioner's decision regarding the Houston Astros and CBS NFL analyst Bill Cowher's surprise announcement on air.
Should Patriots fans be rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers? Mike Reiss and Steve Burton break down the remaining playoff field in the NFL, and give their thoughts on who will be playing in Super Bowl LIV.
Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post. Following the New England Patriots' ouster from the playoffs over the weekend. the future Hall of Fame QB said it was "probably unlikely" that he will..
The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card..