Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Final four teams to battle for Super Bowl spot in NFL playoffs

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
In this week's edition of Tuesday Morning Quarterback, James Brown, a CBS News special correspondent and the host of "The NFL Today," joined CBSN to discuss the final four teams left standing in the NFL playoffs. JB also breaks down the LSU win in the NCAA football championship. He also took a look at the MLB commissioner's decision regarding the Houston Astros and CBS NFL analyst Bill Cowher's surprise announcement on air.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Sports Final: Who Will Be Playing In Super Bowl LIV?

Sports Final: Who Will Be Playing In Super Bowl LIV? 04:11

 Should Patriots fans be rooting for Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers? Mike Reiss and Steve Burton break down the remaining playoff field in the NFL, and give their thoughts on who will be playing in Super Bowl LIV.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post [Video]Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post

Tom Brady Addresses NFL Future in Instagram Post. Following the New England Patriots' ouster from the playoffs over the weekend. the future Hall of Fame QB said it was "probably unlikely" that he will..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:16Published

Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend [Video]Duron Harmon On Sports Final: Patriots Will Be Ready To Play Wild Card Weekend

The Patriots were not ready to play Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, and lost out on a bye week because of it. That will not happen again when the Pats take the field against the Titans on Wild Card..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 08:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

32 things we learned from the divisional round of NFL playoffs

The NFL is down to its final four teams, and there were plenty of surprises along the way to the two conference title games.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRDenver PostReutersNYTimes.com

Chiefs rally past Texans, Packers hold off Seahawks to complete NFL final four

NFL's final four field set with wins Sunday by Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers.  
azcentral.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.