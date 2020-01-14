Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Man breaks exoskeleton marathon record

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Despite being paralysed from the neck down, Adam Gorlitsky finished the Charleston Marathon in 33 hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: A Plus - Published < > Embed
News video: Paralyzed Man Breaks Marathon Record In Exoskeleton Suit

Paralyzed Man Breaks Marathon Record In Exoskeleton Suit 03:15

 Adam Gorlitsky, who was paralyzed from the waist down in 2005, breaks a world record for finishing a marathon using an exoskeleton suit.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How the marathon record time was smashed [Video]How the marathon record time was smashed

Sky's Enda Brady recalls his greatest sporting memory of 2019 when one man achieved what many thought impossible.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:51Published

84 Year-Old Becomes Oldest Runner In Antarctic Race [Video]84 Year-Old Becomes Oldest Runner In Antarctic Race

56 runners from over 15 countries compete in the Antarctic Ice Marathon including one Canadian man who became the oldest person to run a marathon in Antarctica at 84 years-old.Veuer’s Mercer Morrison..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

US man breaks record for completing marathon in an exoskeleton

Despite being paralysed from the neck down, Adam Gorlitsky finished the Charleston Marathon in 33 hours, 16 minutes and 28 seconds.
BBC News

👉 Paralyzed man breaks world record for finishing a marathon in an exoskeleton suit via Hvper.com


Upworthy


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.