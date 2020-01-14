Global  

Mustafa Kassem: Egyptian-American dies on hunger strike in Egypt

BBC News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Mustafa Kassem was arrested in Egypt in 2013 on accusations of being a spy.
US citizen dies in Egyptian prison after hunger strike

CAIRO (AP) — A U.S. citizen who went on a hunger strike and who claimed he was wrongfully imprisoned in Egypt died on Monday after spending six years behind...
Seattle Times Also reported by •NewsdayCBS NewsNYTimes.comNPR

