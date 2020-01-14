Global  

Body of missing Ohio teen found in neighbor's chimney, police say

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The body of Harley Dilly was found in the chimney of a vacant house, and his death appeared to be accidental, Port Clinton police said.
 
News video: Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Found In Chimney Of Vacant Home

Body Of Missing 14-Year-Old Ohio Boy Found In Chimney Of Vacant Home 00:43

 The search for a missing teenager in Ohio came to a tragic end when his body was found in the chimney of a vacant home.

Body of missing Ohio teen found in chimney, police say

Authorities in Ohio say the body of a 14-year-old boy who has been missing for weeks was found Monday caught in a chimney, though no foul play is suspected.
FOXNews.com

Teen missing for weeks found dead in vacant home’s chimney

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The body of an Ohio teenager last seen walking to school more three weeks ago was found stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home,...
Seattle Times


