Reports: Baby Yoda might soon be landing at a Build-a-Bear near you

Delawareonline Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Build-a-Bear Workshop is here to save the universe and is reportedly debuting a Baby Yoda plush.
 
Credit: WatchMojo
News video: Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik

Baby Yoda vs Babu Frik 10:23

 Its the cutest showdown in history! Today we're pinning two of the most adorable alien's from the Star Wars franchise against each other? Who will come out on top? Who will sip tea? Only this video has the answers! Who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name [Video]Taika Waititi teases Baby Yoda's real name

Throughout 'Mandalorian,' the tiny green creature has been called "The Asset" or "The Child."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published

Taika Waititi And Baby Yoda [Video]Taika Waititi And Baby Yoda

Also, baby Yoda is 50 years old.

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Baby Yoda, the hit from Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian,' is coming soon to Build-A-Bear stores

The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda is coming soon to Build-A-Bear stores nationwide. Baby Yoda, aka The Child, has been the star of the Star Wars series.
USATODAY.com

#BabyYodaProblems proves it's not easy being Baby Yoda

Believe it or not, being Baby Yoda isn't easy. It's not always rainbows and chickie nuggies. Sometimes, problems arise, and since Baby Yoda is the first Baby...
Mashable Also reported by •geek.comJust Jared

Tweets about this

NicholasKhobb

MarionStanley Reports: Baby Yoda might soon be landing at a Build-a-Bear near you https://t.co/jOdeVaUN42 4 hours ago

