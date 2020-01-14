Global  

Flash flood emergency in Mississippi, dam in 'imminent danger' of failing

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Authorities in Mississippi urged residents to evacuate in the northern part of the state on Tuesday after heavy rains spawned a flash-flood emergency and caused a dam to be at "imminent" risk of failing. 
News video: Flash flood emergency issued in Mississippi due to heavy rainfall

Flash flood emergency issued in Mississippi due to heavy rainfall 01:18

 The US National Weather Service issued on Tuesday (January 14) a flash flood emergency in the Jackson metro area, Mississippi due to heavy rainfall.

Pressure building on rural north Mississippi dam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A rain-swollen lake in rural north Mississippi rose at least a foot overnight, keeping heavy pressure on a dam that is in danger of...
Seattle Times

Mississippi River to reach flood stage in 3 cities as heavy rains may cause dam to fail

Heavy rains in recent days across the Southeast have caused officials along the Mississippi River to activate an "emergency watch" and close gates of a flood...
FOXNews.com


