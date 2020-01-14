Flash flood emergency in Mississippi, dam in 'imminent danger' of failing

Authorities in Mississippi urged residents to evacuate in the northern part of the state on Tuesday after heavy rains spawned a flash-flood emergency and caused a dam to be at "imminent" risk of failing.

