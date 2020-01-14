Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program

Daily Caller Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump's 'Remain In Mexico' Program
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Articles of Impeachment Are Approved by Party Line, House Committee Vote [Video]Articles of Impeachment Are Approved by Party Line, House Committee Vote

Articles of Impeachment Are Approved by Party Line, House Committee Vote. By a 23 to 17 vote, the House Judiciary Committee approved the charges against President Donald Trump. The two articles of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:07Published

Michael Cohen Seeks Reduction For His Prison Sentence [Video]Michael Cohen Seeks Reduction For His Prison Sentence

Michael Cohen, former lawyer for Donald Trump, became a key witness against the president for House Democrats. According to Reuters, Cohen wants a reduction in his current three-year prison sentence...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

Democratic lawmakers launched an investigation into the Trump administration's policy of requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.
CBS News

AP FACT CHECK: Trump says Pelosi, Dems defended Iran general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's relentless attacks on the impeachment investigation and Democrats' stance on Iran strained the truth on various...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

Tweets about this

GaulMichele

Michele RT @DavidWaddell5: Impeach Crazy House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ’Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/62hEWc0Pmh 22 minutes ago

Sparky6461

Sparky House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/bKFi6twoVF via @dailycaller 28 minutes ago

Sheasma

Sheasma Deranged House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/mlYxBj0Yjr via @dailycaller 35 minutes ago

DianeHering

Diane Hering ~ I do not read DMs~don't send them!! House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/Dcth4cVmGJ via @dailycaller 39 minutes ago

DavidWaddell5

David Waddell Impeach Crazy House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ’Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/62hEWc0Pmh 47 minutes ago

etf13

GC⭐⭐⭐ When not wasting their time attacking POTUS, Dems waste their time worrying about non-US citizens. House Democrats… https://t.co/uZNAA0D76S 49 minutes ago

gupdiver

Mike F House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ’Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/Ho4iN35yfG 1 hour ago

Chris_1791

Chris 🇺🇸 House Democrats Launch Investigation Into Trump’s ‘Remain In Mexico’ Program https://t.co/L3e02lCezC #Uncategorized… https://t.co/xd0bqrXvfh 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.