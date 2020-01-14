Global  

Bernie Sanders Throws His Support Behind Cardi B Running For Office: ‘It Would Be Great’

Daily Caller Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
'She knows what it's like to live in poverty and struggle'
DanielMestas

Daniel Mestas RT @DailyCaller: Bernie Sanders Throws His Support Behind Cardi B Running For Office: ‘It Would Be Great’ https://t.co/mRJULFI5Tn 5 minutes ago

craigdh

Lil' Joe Communist Bernie is mentally ill or something's wrong for sure... Bernie Sanders Throws His Support Behind Cardi… https://t.co/45CaTEbXfq 31 minutes ago

