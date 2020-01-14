Global  

House Democrats launch probe into Trump's "Remain in Mexico" policy

CBS News Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Democratic lawmakers launched an investigation into the Trump administration's policy of requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico.
News video: Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump

Klobuchar gets ready to take on Trump 01:03

 Democratic presidential contender Amy Klobuchar sat down with Reuters to make the case that her mix of practical policy priorities, humor and blunt talk is what Democrats need to win back the White House in the November election from Republican President Donald Trump.

Is Pres. Trump Winning Impeachment? [Video]Is Pres. Trump Winning Impeachment?

A few weeks ago President Donald Trump was impeached. However, since then, little has happened. The government has gone on break for Christmas and New Years. Trump is assured an acquittal in the..

Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally [Video]Trump blasts 'impeachment-light' at campaign rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats as they unveiled articles of impeachment against him. Ryan Brooks reports.

The leading 2020 Democrats’ climate change plans, explained

When it comes to fighting climate change, the Democratic candidates agree: It’s critical that the United States rejoin the Paris Agreement. That position is a...
PolitiFact

Trump Administration releases 'Automated Vehicles 4.0'

The White House and the US Department of Transportation (USDOT) have issued a policy initiative to unify efforts in automated vehicles across US federal...
Just-Auto

