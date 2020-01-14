Global  

Bound Brook Fire: Man Arrested, Faces Arson Charges After Multiple Buildings Burn Down

CBS 2 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
New Jersey police have made an arrest related to a devastating fire in Bound Brook.
News video: Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Bound Brook, NJ Fire

Man Charged With Arson In Connection To Bound Brook, NJ Fire 02:19

 A suspect is charged with arson for a huge fire that destroyed two buildings under construction in Bound Brook, New Jersey; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

Man Arrested, Charged With Arson In Massive Bound Brook Fire [Video]Man Arrested, Charged With Arson In Massive Bound Brook Fire

Police say 28-year-old Juan Padilla has been charged with arson and is being held at the Somerset County Jail in connection to a fast-moving fire that destroyed two apartment complexes under..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published

Witnesses: Towering Fire In Bound Brook 'Like An Action Movie' [Video]Witnesses: Towering Fire In Bound Brook 'Like An Action Movie'

Two apartment complexes under construction, a rooming house and an electronics store are some of the buildings that are now a total loss due the fire, reports CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published


Man found guilty of setting deputy on fire gets 16 years

RAVENNA, Ohio (AP) — A man found guilty of setting an Ohio sheriff’s deputy on fire while authorities were trying to arrest him was sentenced Monday to 16...
Seattle Times

KeriAll57743954

Keri Allison RT @Angel5Christine: 💥N.J. resident Juan Padilla was ARRESTED for starting the massive inferno in Bound Brook N.J.~ Thank God no one was i… 3 hours ago

LCruzMu

Lesly 🎾 RT @njnntv: Officials: 28-year-old Juan Hector Padilla faces a charge of arson in connection with the seven-alarm Bound Brook fire. https:… 4 hours ago

Angel5Christine

Angel Patriot💞🇺🇸 💥N.J. resident Juan Padilla was ARRESTED for starting the massive inferno in Bound Brook N.J.~ Thank God no one wa… https://t.co/1AWshxvgej 4 hours ago

njnntv

New Jersey News Network Officials: 28-year-old Juan Hector Padilla faces a charge of arson in connection with the seven-alarm Bound Brook f… https://t.co/0cZklPCyvC 7 hours ago

YIMBY_Princeton

Central NJ Yimby🇺🇸🚲🏙 @CougThoughts @Jamesinclair search on Facebook for the name of the guy they arrested... there is an account matchin… https://t.co/XnNkPZJhen 8 hours ago

