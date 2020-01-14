Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Michigan May Add ‘Non-Binary’ Driver’s License Option

Daily Caller Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
Helping the transgender community
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnGil01440564

wanted know amount why Telegraph article end line RT @ABCWorldNews: Michigan is exploring the possibility of adding a new driver's license option for people who identify as non-binary. http… 37 minutes ago

Libertarian_Hub

Libertarian Hub Michigan May Add ‘Non-Binary’ Driver’s License Option https://t.co/1Rqsi7usZK 40 minutes ago

ABCWorldNews

World News Tonight Michigan is exploring the possibility of adding a new driver's license option for people who identify as non-binary. https://t.co/x8ZEUA1h3A 48 minutes ago

Masky_Jay_Hoody

Creepypasta Slenderverse Fan RT @ABC: Michigan is exploring the possibility of adding a new driver's license option for people who identify as non-binary. https://t.co/… 2 hours ago

ABC

ABC News Michigan is exploring the possibility of adding a new driver's license option for people who identify as non-binary. https://t.co/ismF9euxAV 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.