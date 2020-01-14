Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

St. Louis Prosecutor Sues City And Police Union, Citing Racist Conspiracy

NPR Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is suing the city, saying there's a racist conspiracy to stop her from enacting reforms. But others point to her controversial conduct in an investigation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

St. Louis Chief Prosecutor Accuses City, Police Union Of Racist Conspiracy In Lawsuit

Kim Gardner, the city's first black prosecutor, alleges the city, police union and others are trying to force her out of office and block her reform agenda.
NPR

St. Louis prosecutor sues city, police union, alleging racist ‘conspiracy’ to force her from office

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Monday over what she claims was a racist conspiracy by city officials and the local...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

af7qp

Ken Clark RT @BlackInformant: St. Louis prosecutor sues city for protecting violent white cops https://t.co/fnvPg8QgVg 15 minutes ago

pedrodefelicio

Pedro E. de Felicio RT @thehill: St. Louis's first black chief prosecutor sues police union and city alleging "racially-motivated conspiracy" https://t.co/ndhG… 17 minutes ago

BlackInformant

BlackInformant 🔥👑🔥 St. Louis prosecutor sues city for protecting violent white cops https://t.co/fnvPg8QgVg 21 minutes ago

Damo_McGregor

DAMO 🙏🏼4️⃣🐨 RT @DailyMail: Prosecutor uses law created to fight KKK to sue city for thwarting her criminal justice reform efforts https://t.co/21HNo4Fo… 30 minutes ago

nataliabeltz

Natalia Beltz New story on NPR: St. Louis Prosecutor Sues City And Police Union, Citing Racist Conspiracy https://t.co/Yt9tAJD6cL 48 minutes ago

Werdnat

Andrew resist Tolbert Prosecutor Sues Her Own City Under a Law Passed to Fight the K.K.K. https://t.co/GtynFfNs5s 50 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.