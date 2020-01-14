Jet dumps fuel on Los Angeles elementary school



Recent related videos from verified sources Delta Flight Dumps Jet Fuel Over LA Schools; Dozens Of Students, Adults Treated For Exposure School officials say about 40 children and adults were affected Tuesday when jet fuel dumped by an aircraft making an emergency return to Los Angeles International Airport fell onto several area.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:57Published 46 minutes ago Flight Returning to LAX Drops Fuel on Three Schools; 42 Patients Treated, According to Officials Dozens of people at three schools in the Los Angeles area were treated after a plane with mechanical issues dumped a load of jet fuel while returning to LAX for an emergency landing on Tuesday,.. Credit: KTLA Duration: 03:02Published 1 hour ago

Recent related news from verified sources Delta jet dumps fuel on Los Angeles school playground A Delta airliner experiencing mechanical trouble on Tuesday dumped jet fuel onto a school playground in the Los Angeles area, leaving 20 students and several...

Japan Today 47 minutes ago



Flight dumps jet fuel over school playground Hazmat teams are treating dozens of children and adults after a Delta flight heading to China dumped fuel over Los Angeles. The plane had just taken off when an...

CBS News 2 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this