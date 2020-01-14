Global  

NSA Finds Serious Vulnerability In Microsoft’s Operating Systems

CBS 2 Tuesday, 14 January 2020 ()
The National Security Agency says it has found a serious vulnerability in all of Microsoft's operating systems.
NSA Finds Serious Vulnerability In Microsoft's Operating Systems 02:06

 The National Security Agency says it has found a serious vulnerability in all of Microsoft's operating systems; Hilary Lane reports for CBS2.

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSA

Microsoft patches Windows 10 security flaw discovered by the NSAIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Microsoft is patching a serious flaw in various versions of Windows today after the National Security Agency (NSA)...
NSA discovers a serious flaw in Windows 10

The US National Security Agency (NSA) has discovered a major flaw in Windows 10 and Windows Server 2016 that could potentially expose users to "significant...
