New Jersey vaccine bill to end religious exemptions fails

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The vaccine debate rages on in New Jersey after lawmakers failed to pass a bill that would have eliminated religious exemptions for school-required vaccinations. A recent poll shows support for vaccinations has dropped over the past two decades. Meg Oliver reports.
News video: Religion May No Longer be A Reason to Avoid Vaccine In New Jersey

Religion May No Longer be A Reason to Avoid Vaccine In New Jersey 01:05

 New Jersey lawmakers are set to vote on a bill that will prevent Religion as being a reason to not vaccinate your child or yourself. Veuer’s Taisha Henry has the story.

Exemptions In New Jersey Vaccination Bill Cause Controversy

As it stands now in New Jersey, you will not be allowed to use religion as a reason not to get your child vaccinated if attending public school. 
CBS 2

Vote on NJ bill to bar certain vaccine exemptions uncertain

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The prospects of a vote on legislation to eliminate most religious exemptions for vaccines for schoolchildren in New Jersey looked...
Seattle Times

