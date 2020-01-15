Global  

Sanders draws contrast with Biden on Iraq war at Democratic presidential debate in Iowa

Wednesday, 15 January 2020
The six candidates on stage at the Sheslow Auditorium in Des Moines are the smallest group yet to debate each other.
 
News video: Dems Battle In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Dems Battle In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses 01:50

 CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Des Moines.

Who Won The January Democratic Debate? [Video]Who Won The January Democratic Debate?

The seventh Democratic primary debate barely made any news Tuesday night. The candidates were onstage in Des Moines, Iowa. Business Insider said they largely failed to set themselves apart from each..

6 Democrats Debate For Final Time Before Iowa Caucuses Next Month [Video]6 Democrats Debate For Final Time Before Iowa Caucuses Next Month

The Democratic Party’s leading presidential candidates sparred over Iraq, war and foreign policy Tuesday night in the final debate showdown before primary voting begins.

5 key takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate in Iowa

5 key takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate in IowaDES MOINES — Some key takeaways from Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate in Des Moines, the final forum before the Iowa caucuses: Civility and substance...
Sanders raps Biden on Iraq vote in U.S. Democratic debate, Biden admits mistake

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders criticized rival Joe Biden's 2002 vote to authorize war in Iraq during a debate in Iowa on Tuesday, and...
