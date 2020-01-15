Global  

AP source: Twins, 3B Josh Donaldson agree to $92M, 4-year deal

Denver Post Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Twins and 2015 AL MVP Josh Donaldson have agreed to a $92 million, four-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal.
