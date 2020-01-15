Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Democratic Candidates Meet For Last Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

CBS 2 Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Six Democratic presidential candidates made their case on Tuesday night from Des Moines at the last debate before the Iowa caucuses — the first nominating contest of 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Published < > Embed
News video: Democratic Candidates Clash In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

Democratic Candidates Clash In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses 02:09

 Alexandria Hoff reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dems Battle In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses [Video]Dems Battle In Final Debate Before Iowa Caucuses

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Des Moines.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:50Published

Warren, Sanders Spar In Iowa Debate [Video]Warren, Sanders Spar In Iowa Debate

Democratic presidential hopefuls met on the debate stage ahead of the Iowa caucuses. WBZ-TV's Jon Keller reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

6 Democratic Candidates Will Face Off in the Last Debate Before the Iowa Caucuses. Here’s What to Know


TIME

Democratic Presidential Hopefuls Debate In Iowa Ahead Of Caucuses

Six Democratic presidential candidates will participate in the last debate before the Iowa caucuses Tuesday night in Des Moines, as the campaign has gotten more...
NPR


Tweets about this

brittanykubicko

Brittany Kubicko RT @CBSNews: HAPPENING NOW: Democratic candidates meet for last debate before Iowa caucuses https://t.co/PF9mQAzP5t https://t.co/MmzZMpUAfQ 1 hour ago

janicer30dude

Jose Perez RT @CBSLA: The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses — the first nominating contest of 2020 — is underway https://t.co/w8wwnkhLm… 2 hours ago

CBSLA

CBS Los Angeles The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses — the first nominating contest of 2020 — is underway… https://t.co/575Mci2DZz 2 hours ago

CBSNews

CBS News HAPPENING NOW: Democratic candidates meet for last debate before Iowa caucuses https://t.co/PF9mQAzP5t https://t.co/MmzZMpUAfQ 2 hours ago

WDBJ7

WDBJ7 Sharing the stage Tuesday night are Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Am… https://t.co/rfJ07bA3r0 3 hours ago

ThePaison

Mike Ponzillo A little under two hours from now the Dems meet for the final time before the Iowa caucus. It is being aired across… https://t.co/31vki6pYwJ 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.