Brittany Kubicko RT @CBSNews: HAPPENING NOW: Democratic candidates meet for last debate before Iowa caucuses https://t.co/PF9mQAzP5t https://t.co/MmzZMpUAfQ 1 hour ago Jose Perez RT @CBSLA: The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses — the first nominating contest of 2020 — is underway https://t.co/w8wwnkhLm… 2 hours ago CBS Los Angeles The final Democratic debate before the Iowa caucuses — the first nominating contest of 2020 — is underway… https://t.co/575Mci2DZz 2 hours ago CBS News HAPPENING NOW: Democratic candidates meet for last debate before Iowa caucuses https://t.co/PF9mQAzP5t https://t.co/MmzZMpUAfQ 2 hours ago WDBJ7 Sharing the stage Tuesday night are Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, and Am… https://t.co/rfJ07bA3r0 3 hours ago Mike Ponzillo A little under two hours from now the Dems meet for the final time before the Iowa caucus. It is being aired across… https://t.co/31vki6pYwJ 4 hours ago