Watch live: Second all-female spacewalk

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
NASA resumes battery replacement work aboard the International Space Station with the second all-female spacewalk.
NASA astronauts will recreate history this morning and perform another all-female spacewalk

NASA astronauts will recreate history this morning and perform another all-female spacewalkThis morning, NASA astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch are recreating their history-making all-female spacewalk. The pair will head outside the...
The Verge Also reported by •Seattle TimesCTV News

brentroske

Brent Roske Watch live: NASA astronauts conduct second-ever all-female spacewalk https://t.co/9qyDWpil3a 2 hours ago

Jayda73292036

Jayda RT @CBSNews: Watch live: Second all-female spacewalk devoted to space station battery replacements https://t.co/8tN1fAeYVe https://t.co/P3h… 2 hours ago

LisaGethard

Lisa Gethard RT @ascendspace: Watch live: Second all-female spacewalk devoted to space station battery replacements. @Astro_Christina and @Astro_Jessica… 2 hours ago

mccraw_birkie5

🌵ArizonaKat⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @mccraw_birkie5: NASA astronauts conduct second-ever all-female spacewalk https://t.co/WxeEJoW6KL 2 hours ago

mccraw_birkie5

🌵ArizonaKat⭐️⭐️⭐️ NASA astronauts conduct second-ever all-female spacewalk https://t.co/WxeEJoW6KL 3 hours ago

nbcsandiego

#NBC7 San Diego They're at it again! Months after making history as the first all-female astronaut duo to walk outside the Internat… https://t.co/G2AcZWs7F4 3 hours ago

justmorganite

JUSTINA TURULL RT @PIX11News: #LIVE: NASA astronauts conducting second-ever all-female spacewalk Watch now: https://t.co/wr7XH1mLw9 https://t.co/GaglARi2… 3 hours ago

TechNews24h

Tech News RT @AppSapp: Second all female space walk ever. Right now LIVE! @Astro_Christina & @Astro_Jessica https://t.co/XugSG5Ye34 3 hours ago

