Stan Kirsch: Highlander and Friends actor dies aged 51

BBC News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The "beloved" Stan Kirsch appeared in an episode of Friends as Monica's much younger love interest.
News video: 'Highlander' Star Stan Kirsch Dies At 51

'Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred on 'Highlander' and appeared on 'Friends,' dies at 51

Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred in the TV show "Highlander" before becoming an acting coach, has died at age 51, his wife Kristyn Green confirmed.
