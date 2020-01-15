Stan Kirsch: Highlander and Friends actor dies aged 51

The "beloved" Stan Kirsch appeared in an episode of Friends as Monica's much younger love interest.



Recent related news from verified sources 'Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred on 'Highlander' and appeared on 'Friends,' dies at 51 Actor Stan Kirsch, who starred in the TV show "Highlander" before becoming an acting coach, has died at age 51, his wife Kristyn Green confirmed.

USATODAY.com 20 hours ago



Highlander and Friends actor Stan Kirsch dies, aged 51 The actor was found at his LA home on Saturday

Wales Online 6 hours ago



