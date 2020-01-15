Global  

Puerto Rico to be given access to $8.2 billion in blocked disaster aid funding: Politico

Reuters Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Puerto Rico will be allowed access to $8.2 billion in blocked disaster aid funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Politico reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Puerto Rico to get access to $8.2 billion in delayed U.S. disaster-aid funding

Puerto Rico will be allowed access to $8.2 billion in delayed disaster-aid funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the island's...
Fear Of Aftershocks Keep Many Puerto Ricans Out Of Their Homes

NPR's David Greene talks to Oxfam America's Adi Martinez-Roman, who has visited the areas most affected by the quakes, about how stalled aid funding is affecting...
