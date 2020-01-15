Global  

Mississippi River to reach flood stage in 3 cities as heavy rains may cause dam to fail

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Heavy rains in recent days across the Southeast have caused officials along the Mississippi River to activate an "emergency watch" and close gates of a flood control structure as high waters are threatening another dam in the state.
Recent related news from verified sources

Officials: Dam at Mississippi lake could soon fail

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Heavy rains could cause the failure of a dam in a rural northeastern Mississippi county as officials on Tuesday urged residents to...
Seattle Times

Pressure building on rural north Mississippi dam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A rain-swollen lake in rural north Mississippi rose at least a foot overnight, keeping heavy pressure on a dam that is in danger of...
Seattle Times


