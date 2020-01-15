Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Watch live: Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers

CBS News Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
The House is expected to vote on the resolution designating impeachment managers later on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days [Video]McConnell sees Senate impeachment trial starting in days

The impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is likely to begin in earnest next week after preliminary steps in the Senate in coming days, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:16Published

Trump impeachment trial could start in days [Video]Trump impeachment trial could start in days

The Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, likely setting the start of Trump's trial for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Pelosi Announces Impeachment Managers at Press Conference

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to hold a press conference Wednesday morning announcing the list of House Democrats who will serve as impeachment managers in...
Mediaite Also reported by •NYTimes.comSeattle TimesCBS NewsSifyReutersThe WrapFOXNews.com

Graham sponsors resolution for House to send impeachment articles

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she would send impeachment articles to the Senate "soon," but did not say exactly when
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comWorldNews

Tweets about this

vanjahadzicgma1

[email protected] RT @CBSNews: WATCH NOW: Speaker Pelosi announces which members of the House will become impeachment managers and serve as prosecutors in th… 9 seconds ago

vanjahadzicgma1

va[email protected] RT @CBSNews: Speaker Pelosi: "So today, I'm very proud to present the managers who will bring the case, which we have great confidence in,… 13 seconds ago

vanjahadzicgma1

[email protected] RT @CBSNews: Chairman Adam Schiff has been named as an impeachment manager https://t.co/cO5Mz3b8zJ https://t.co/xrfqBUf9yX 16 seconds ago

Twinokwesiga

Mwiine Makiiki RT @ABC: BREAKING: Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers for Senate trial against Pres. Trump. Watch live: https://t.co/3xJvp… 40 seconds ago

vanjahadzicgma1

[email protected] RT @CBSThisMorning: #BREAKING: @SpeakerPelosi announces impeachment managers in Senate impeachment trial: ➡️@RepAdamSchiff D-CA ➡️@RepJe… 51 seconds ago

JohnKFOX14

John Purvis RT @NicKFOX_CBS: WATCH LIVE: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers for trial. https://t.co/tmvGHT6boR 2 minutes ago

Martha38269432

Martha RT @CBCAlerts: Watch live @CBCNews: Trial managers for President Donald Trump's impeachment to be introduced by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pe… 2 minutes ago

HurricaneFlrnc

Hurricane Florence Nancy Pelosi announces impeachment managers – watch live https://t.co/n4nipmZVVr https://t.co/oaHJzw5a0H 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.