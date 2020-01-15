Global  

North Carolina students flee as mircoburst rips school's roof off, injuring 3

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 15 January 2020 ()
Students at an elementary school in North Carolina were forced to run for their lives after severe storms moving through the area on Monday spawned a microburst that caused the roof to collapse, injuring three people.
Students ran to safety as a storm tore apart their gym's roof and wall in North Carolina

Shocked students found a four-meter-long python curled up in the rafters of a roof. The enormous reptile was coiled up in a motorcycle she at the Polytechnic of Bali in Indonesia on January..

Tornado, storms strike North and South Carolina

A small tornado tossed around cars outside a South Carolina high school on Monday, the National Weather Service said. School officials in Sampson County, North Carolina, said a microburst damaged a gym at Union Elementary School.
USATODAY.com

Watch: U.S. students run to safety as 'microburst' tears apart gym roof

Three North Carolina students were injured Monday as a storm tore through their school's gym, leaving a gaping hole in the roof and wall and debris all around.
CTV News


